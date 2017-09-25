Next Overwatch Comic Is About Zarya; See A Preview Here

Overwatch continues its mixed media storytelling, this time with a comic focused on pink-haired bruiser Zarya. Titled "Searching," Overwatch #15 has a script written by Andrew Robinson and Joelle Sellner with art and colors by Kate Niemczyk.

Blizzard provided the following synopsis for this issue: "Aleksandra Zaryanova is in over her head when Katya Volskaya sends her to eliminate the elusive hacker known as Sombra. At her wit's end, Zarya reluctantly teams up with an omnic hacker. Butting heads all the way, they hone in on their target. Through strife, Zarya begins to realize that she will have to reassess her worldview about omnics being uniformly evil."

And you can check out a preview of the cover and a scene from the comic below:

The full issue will be available on Wednesday, 9/27 at comic.playoverwatch.com. But here's some more information about the team that created this upcoming issue.

"Andrew Robinson has written and consulted for some 30 animated TV shows in the last 16 years, including co-creating and overseeing the series Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters, which ran two seasons. Lured by the incredible storytelling potential he saw in Blizzard’s games, he joined the company as a senior writer at the end of 2014, and has been happily writing cinematic shorts and in-game content--and now comics--for its various intellectual properties since then."

"Joelle Sellner's distinguished work in comics includes the Saved by the Bell and Mer graphic novels, both published by Lion Forge. She also contributed to IDW’s Womanthology. She has written for a variety of other mediums including animation (Sonic Boom, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes), web series (LEGO DC Superhero Girls, Fifi: Cat Therapist) and video games (Bandai Namco’sSupernova.)"

"Kate Niemczyk is an illustrator from Poland whose career in comics began in 2016 with Marvel's Mockingbird written by Chelsea Cain, for which she and Chelsea received an Eisner Award nomination for Best New Series. Kate has contributed to several titles, drawing covers for Invincible Iron Man #10, Mass Effect: Discovery #1-4, and Warhammer 40,000: Revelations #4, as well as interior art for Faith #9 and several short stories. Before comics, she worked on video games, advertisements, and animation as an illustrator, concept artist and storyboard artist. She also worked with Division48 animation studio on animated segments for titles such as Might and Magic: Heroes VII and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Kate is a huge fan of video games and she also is well known for her video game related comic strips posted on her Tumblr blog: https://kate-n-bd.tumblr.com/."