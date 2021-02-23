PS5 VR GT7 Delay Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details

Next Outriders Stream Will Reveal More Details On This Week's Demo

The fifth episode of the Outriders Broadcast will give fans a quick preview of what to expect when they go hands-on with the RPG-shooter.

Outriders is just over a month away from release, and if you're planning to dive into this week's demo for the RPG-Shooter, then the fifth episode of the Outriders Broadcast will be worth tuning into. Developer People Can Fly will deliver news on the demo, detailing what players can expect when they experience the entire opening chapter of the game's campaign.

That episode will air on Wednesday, February 24th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Square Enix's Twitch channel. The Outriders demo arrives a day later on February 25, and will be free for everyone to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

All four character classes will be available to try out in the demo for both single-player and co-op, and progress from that hands-on preview will also carry forward to the full game if you choose to purchase it on the same platform.

Originally meant to launch earlier this year, People Can Fly delayed Outriders so that more time could be spent on fine-tuning it. The studio behind games such as Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment has also pledged that Outriders will have no microtransactions and is not a games-as-service title.

Outriders will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on April 1, with free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades coming later in the year.

