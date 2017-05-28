Next Killer Instinct DLC Character Revealed, Not Coming Until After E3

The next DLC character has been revealed for the Xbox One and PC fighting game Killer Instinct.

Eagle will join the roster as the Microsoft-published title's 29th character in June. The character will arrive sometime after E3, community manager Rukari Austin said on Twitter.

Via the Killer Instinct Wiki, Eagle is the older brother of another playable character, Thunder, in the comics.

The announcement today came during the 2017 Combo Breaker tournament. He joins the roster as part of Killer Instinct's Season Three

Killer Instinct is a free game, but you can get all the Seasons 1-3 DLC characters, including Arbiter from Halo and Rash from Battletoads, together in the game's $40 Definitive Edition.