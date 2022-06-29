Next James Bond Movie Is A "Reinvention" Of The Character And At Least 2 Years Away From Filming

The next James Bond movie, which will be the first to feature someone else as James Bond after Daniel Craig leaves the series, is "at least" two years away from filming, producer Barbara Broccoli has said.

It's taking more time than usual to get started on the next Bond movie because the producers are searching for the next actor to play the lead role. Broccoli told Deadline that the next James Bond movie will reinvent who James Bond is.

"We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."

Broccoli would not be drawn into commenting on which actors may be in the running for the role of James Bond, saying that right now, "Nobody's in the running."

Before this, Broccoli said the next person to play James Bond will likely be a British man of any ethnicity or race.

"I think it will be a man because I don't think a woman should play James Bond," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men's roles. I don't think there are enough great roles for women, and it's very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race]."

This lines up closely with what Craig himself has said about the future of the series. Craig said in an interview that he is not on board with the idea of a woman playing James Bond, but commented that women and people of color should get other roles of a similar stature.

"The answer to that is very simple," he told Radio Times. "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

In addition to a new actor coming board to play James Bond in the inevitable next 007 movie, the expected 26th Bond movie will be made by Amazon, which recently acquired MGM. Broccoli said she's been told "things are not going to change" and that the next Bond movie will be an MGM film produced under the banner of Amazon. People are naturally wondering if Amazon might look to put the next Bond film on Amazon Prime Video, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

Outside of the films, Hitman developer IO Interactive is developing a new James Bond game that tells an origin story for the British spy.