Next Free Amazon/Twitch Prime Game Now Available

Day of the Tentacle Remastered is free for subscribers now.

Looking for a new game to play and have Amazon/Twitch Prime? If so, you can now download Day of the Tentacle Remastered completely free on PC. It normally goes for around $15.

The puzzle game, which is a sequel to Maniac Mansion, is free as part of Twitch's ongoing campaign where it gives away PC games. Some of the past freebies have included Deponia, Titan Souls, Gone Home, and Oxenfree.

You can add Day of the Tentacle Remastered to your library by visiting the game's Twitch page. Claim your copy from there and you'll be able to download and play the full game through the Twitch desktop app. The freebie offer ends on August 8.

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime, so if you're already a subscriber you should be all set. Go to the Twitch blog to learn more.

Day of the Tentacle Remastered includes new artwork, along with improved audio, music, and sound effects. You can switch between new and classic modes. Another bonus is a commentary track featuring designers such as Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman.

