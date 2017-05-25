Next Free Amazon/Twitch Prime Game Now Available

Looking for something new to play? Amazon Prime members can now pick up another free PC game for a limited time.

The latest freebie is Deponia, which you can grab right now at this page on Twitch to add the game to your account from today through May 31. Then open the Twitch desktop app (or download it here if you don't already have it) and you'll be able to download and play the game with no restrictions.

Released in 2012, Deponia is a point-and-click adventure game that GameSpot scored an 8/10. The game was developed by Daedalic Entertainment.

"This is one of the best traditional point-and-click games out there--it oozes charm, keeps the puzzles sensible, and boasts a story that makes you laugh and warms your heart," review Mark Walton said.

Last week's freebie was Titan Souls. We'll report back with details on the next free game when it's announced.