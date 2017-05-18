Next Free Amazon/Twitch Prime Game Now Available

Amazon Prime members can now pick up yet another free PC game.

The latest freebie is Titan Souls, which you can grab right now at this page on Twitch to add the game to your account. With that done, open the Twitch desktop app (or download it here if you don't already have it) and you'll be able to download and play the game with no restrictions.

You can see the full minimum and recommend system requirements for Titan Souls here, while a full breakdown of the game is also available on that page. Released in 2015, Titan Souls was developed by Acid Nerve and published by Devolver Digital.

The free Amazon/Twich game before this was Oxenfree.

GameSpot's Titan Souls review scored the game a 7/10. Review Kevin VanOrd praised its boss battle, gameplay simplicity, and soundtrack.

Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014 for the price of $1 billion.