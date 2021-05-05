Best May the 4th Deals Disney Lightsaber Revealed The Witcher 3 Director Leaves CDPR Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes Marvel Release Dates Returnal Tips Guide

Next Fable Is Using The Forza Engine

The next Fable game will have Forzatech horsepower under its graphical hood.

By on

1 Comments

The next Fable game is being developed using the Forza engine, according to a job listing for a Software Engineer that was spotted Microsoft's website (via IGN). Forza series creators and developers Turn 10 Studios posted an ad seeking a new software engineer to work with the ForzaTech engine, with the successful applicant being tasked with using the software to "support an open-world action RPG – Fable."

The new employee will also be responsible for adding "new features like ray tracing" to the game for some added visual horsepower, which will "have a major impact on three AAA titles in development" across two other Xbox franchises.

The ForzaTech engine has been used in the past to create some of the best-looking games for Xbox, helping to create worlds and vehicles that look both realistic and vibrant. Microsoft wanting to use some of its best technology to revive the Fable franchise makes sense as development on this project continues.

Details on the next Fable game--which was revealed in a cheeky Xbox Series X|S showcase trailer last year--have been slim so far. What is known is that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is handling development through a second studio that was formed in 2017.

So far the game has attracted some notable talent, which includes narrative director of Arkane Studios' Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Anna Megill, Will Kennedy from GTA V as chief designer, Hellblade's Juan Fernández de Simón as principal game designer, and Adam Olsson from The Division 2 as lead environmental artist.

For more on the game and everything that we do know, you can check out our Fable hub for every detail that has been unearthed so far.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Demo: PS4 Pro VS PS5 Side-by-Side Comparison
  2. The Vanshee (더 밴시) - Official Gameplay Announcement Trailer [Korean]
  3. Batman Zero Arrives to the Fortnite Island
  4. The Evolution Of Star Wars Games
  5. Official Creative Mayhem In Fortnite Trailer
  6. Destiny 2 - Official Season Of The Splicer Trailer
  7. Resident Evil Village Video Review
  8. Apex Legends - Official Legacy Battle Pass Trailer
  9. Dead by Daylight - The Realm Beyond Part 5 Trailer
  10. Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream
  11. Why LMGs Usually Suck In COD & FPS Games
  12. Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fable: Xbox Series X Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2020

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fable
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)