Next Battlegrounds Update Fixes Targeting Issue

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has proven to be wildly popular in the couple of months since its release, but because it's in early access, it's still rough. As a result, developer Bluehole has been working hard on updates to bugs and issues, and today it detailed one important tweak coming in the next patch: it will fix a significant problem affecting targeting.

In a video posted on Twitter, the developer showed off the change. In Battlegrounds' current build, there is a very short delay between where your crosshairs are and where a bullet will fly. If you aren't moving your gun, then this won't be an issue. However, if you are swinging your gun around while you fire, the bullet will fly according to where the gun was aimed a few milliseconds before the trigger was fired. In the patch, this issue is fixed, so that where you're aiming when you pull the trigger is where the bullet will fly. You can see the video demonstration showing off the fix below.

We'll have patch notes for our 2nd monthly update on Tuesday, but now a look at a targeting issue @toonerDev resolved over the weekend... pic.twitter.com/WxwlWHccV1 — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) May 22, 2017

The update will be released on May 25 and is focused on client performance. Bluehole has been known to drop content in these monthly updates as well, and it may add the VSS sniper rifle in this coming patch. The full patch notes are coming tomorrow.

Battlegrounds is a Hunger Games-like shooter and has gained a huge audience since its release on PC in March. As of early May, it sold 2 million copies. Bluehole is planning on bringing it to PS4 and Xbox One sometime in the future. If you're thinking about trying it out, check out GameSpot's tips for the game here.