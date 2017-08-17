Next Amazon/Twitch Prime Freebie Now Available

Free items for Overwatch recently became available for Amazon Prime subscribers, but Blizzard isn't stopping there. It's also giving away free stuff through Prime to players of its MOBA, Heroes of the Storm.

The previously announced promotion went live today. If you subscribe to Amazon's service, you can now grab a free Legendary loot chest for the game. The chest contains at least one guaranteed Legendary-tier item. Heroes of the Storm players can also expect more free stuff in the coming months, as Blizzard will give away five standard loot chests in October and another five in December.

To grab these items, go to this webpage and link your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts (if you haven't already). This will upgrade your Twitch account to Twitch Prime, which gets you free stuff for various games each month. If you're an Overwatch player, you can also snag five standard loot boxes right now at this page.

In other HotS news, the game recently got a new hero, Garrosh, who's extremely hard to kill. You can also watch some Garrosh gameplay here.