Newegg's FantasTech Sale Returns To Compete With Prime Day In July

Newegg has announced dates for its upcoming FantasTech Sale, a massive annual promotion that is particularly great for tech products, including PC gaming gear. FantasTech runs from July 11-15. Unsurprisingly, the sale will be live during Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is slated for July 12-13. Newegg, like most other major retailers, will compete with Amazon for eyeballs and dollars during the biggest sale week of the year outside of Black Friday. Newegg will also get a jumpstart on the competition by launching a slate of early deals on July 5.

While the online retailer hasn't unveiled any specific deals just yet, you can expect to save on PC components, computers, and other tech and entertainment products. Considering that Newegg has a larger selection when it comes to PC parts than Amazon, if you're looking to improve your rig or build a brand-new PC, Newegg will probably be your best bet that week.

Expect to see far more gaming accessory and PC-related deals than actual video game deals during the FantasTech Sale. As far as games go, Newegg mostly concentrates on digital codes for PC and Xbox. That said, we wouldn't be surprised to see some great PC game deals during the sale.

Newegg is just the latest retailer to unveil its anti-Prime Day promotion. Last week, Target announced that its Deal Days promotion is returning on July 11. We expect other major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop, to announce anti-Prime Day sales soon, too.

Prime Day deals have kicked off early at Amazon. Right now, you can save on a nice selection of Amazon Fire TVs. You can also grab Amazon's Luna controller at a big discount. The best promotion at the moment is the Start Freeloading event. Prime members can snag 25 free PC games in the lead-up to Prime Day, and more freebies will be available during the sale.

If you're looking for game deals, there are plenty of sales that are live now. Steam's Summer Sale runs until July 7 and includes steep discounts on thousands of games. Those looking for bargains should check out our roundup of the best Steam Summer Sale deals under $10. Console gamers can shop PlayStation's Mid-Year Sale and Nintendo's Big Ol' Super Sale. GameStop is also hosting a Pro Days sale for PowerUp Rewards Pro members this weekend.