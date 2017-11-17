Newegg Black Friday 2017 Early Deals For PC Hardware Are Now Live

Newegg, one of the most popular PC hardware vendors for all things tech, is having a pre-Black Friday sale going on right now. They're well-known for deals on all things tech and they're rolling out plenty of them in advance of the consumerist holiday. Everything on Newegg ships out since there is no brick-and-mortar store, so shopping is made easy. Here, we've rounded up some standout deals for hard drives, solid-state drives, motherboards, monitors, memory, and peripherals.

To kick things off, we looked at memory prices. A stick of 8GB Patriot Viper Elite DDR4-2133 RAM is $73, 8GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-2666 RAM is currently $80, while 16GB (2x8GB) Team Elite Plus DDR4-2400 RAM is going for $130. If you're on an older platform and still use DDR3 memory, you can snag 16GB (2x8GB) Team Dark DDR3-1600 RAM for $100 or 16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Ripjaws X DDR-1333 for $120. For you fancy folk out there, the 16GB G.Skill TridentZ RGB DDR4-3200 RAM kit is on sale for $175. Corsair RAM is 18% off with the promo code CORSAIR8 as well.

When it comes to monitors, Acer has taken over the Newegg sales. The Predator XB241H 24-inch 1080p 144Hz G-Sync monitor is $350. If you're looking for more affordable displays, the G247HYL 23.8-inch 1080p IPS monitor is on sale for $110; the K272HUL 27-inch 1440p IPS monitor is going for $270 while the TN panel version is $250. A few bucks are shaved off 21:9 curved monitors, like the XZ350CU 35-inch 2560x1080 144Hz with FreeSync for $550 and the Z35P 35-inch 3440x1440 100Hz with G-Sync for $1000.

If you're looking for fast storage drives, the 480GB Kingston A400 SSD is $150 with the promo code 71114PBFS100. ADATA's XPG SX850 256GB SSD is going for $90 while the 128GB version is at $54. Another option is the 240GB Sandisk Plus SSD, which is $82 right now.

Deals for mass storage are wild since you can get an 8TB Seagate Enterprise 7200 RPM 6Gb/s hard drive for just $260 while the faster 12Gb/s version is $280. Toshiba's X300 8TB 6Gb/s 7200 RPM drive is $250 and the smaller 5TB version is the best value at $120 with the promo code EMCBBBG22. If you don't need that much space, the 3TB Western Digital Blue 5400 RPM hard drive is $85 and the 2TB version is available for $63 with the promo code 71114PBFS034.

As for gaming keyboards and mice, G.Skill's Ripjaws KM780R with Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches goes for $80 and Azio's MGK1-K with Kailh Brown switches is only $50. The Victake 2.4GHz wireless mouse is only $16.50. Gaming headsets are going for cheap as well: Cooler Master's MasterPulse is $30, the Sades virtual 7.1 SA903S is $33, and a refurbished Logitech G933 Wireless is $75.

Lastly, there are some good offers on motherboards, which anyone wanting to build a system should look out for. The Asus ROG Maximus VIII Hero (Z170 chipset) is up for $150 and the Maximus VIII Ranger (Z170) is $140. Those looking at AMD's Ryzen platform (or building a compact PC) should consider the Gigabyte GA-AB350M Micro ATX for $70 or the Biostar X370GTN Mini ITX for $85, since they'll support overclocking for all Ryzen CPUs.

There are so many more items available at a discount on Newegg right now, so be sure to check out what they're offering. Most sales expire on November 20, which is when Newegg's full Black Friday sale starts (you can get a sneak peak a few of the deals already). We summarized the highlighted sales below, and have you covered for all things Black Friday, so check out all of our extensive coverage:

