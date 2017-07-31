New Yo-Kai Watch 2 Version's 3DS Release Date Revealed

Nintendo has announced the official release date for the latest version of Yo-kai Watch 2, called Psychic Specters. The 3DS game has been a long time coming (it originally debuted in Japan in 2014) and Nintendo had previously said it was due out this fall. Now we know it will hit stores on September 29 and cost $40.

Psychic Specters will allow players to "hop on the Hexpress to a new resort area," called Gera-Gera, which is one of the new locations you can explore. There are also 12 new quests, including one that delves into the origins of the mysterious Darknyan, and the ability to befriend 15 Wicked Yo-kai. The game comes with an expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, with new bosses to defeat. Check out the new teaser trailer below.

Like the previous versions of Yo-kai Watch 2, Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls, you get the original core game plus extras. Psychic Specters includes all the Yo-kai from Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls, but if you already own these games you can transfer your save data to the new version and gain access to bonus dungeons, bosses, and exclusive Yo-kai. It's unclear what extras having saves from both versions gets you (if anything).

For more on Yo-kai Watch 2, check out our updated review featuring details about the two previously expanded versions.