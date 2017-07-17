New Yo-Kai Watch 2 Version Coming This Fall

There's a new version of Yo-kai Watch 2 coming to North America and Europe this fall. Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters includes the core game, plus all the content from the Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls versions. It also includes new quests, locations to explore, and the ability to befriend Wicked Yo-kai, which have been purely enemies up until now.

The 3DS game has been available in Japan since December 2014. The exact release is still unknown, but Nintendo says players in North America and Europe will be able to play it later this year. Here's what's new in Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters:

12 new quests, including one that delves into the origins of the mysterious Darknyan

Ability to befriend 15 Wicked Yo-kai

New locations to explore, including the Gera-Gera Resort

An expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, with new bosses to defeat

If you already own Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls, there's an extra bonus for you. Nintendo says players with save data from the previous versions can access new dungeons, fight new bosses, and befriend exclusive Yo-kai. It's unclear what extras having saves from both versions gets you (if anything).

Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters is available for pre-order now for $40. For more on Yo-kai Watch 2, check out our updated review featuring details about the two previous expanded versions.