New XCOM 2 DLC Gameplay Video Introduces Players To The Lost

The new expansion for XCOM 2, War of the Chosen, is launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month. Ahead of its release, developer Firaxis has released a video walkthrough that gives fans a glimpse at one of the missions they'll undertake in the DLC, as well as some of the new factions and enemies they'll encounter.

In War of the Chosen, players will have to unite opposing factions in order to reclaim the Earth. The new video introduces fans to two of these: the Reapers, who are described as "masters of concealment," and a group of former ADVENT soldiers called the Skirmishers. The two factions are distrustful of one another, but players must bring representatives from each group to a meeting to convince them to work together.

The ensuing mission has players choose two teams to escort the representatives to a rendezvous point. However, to reach the rendezvous, the teams must make their way through ruins infested with zombie-like foes called the Lost. These enemies travel in large groups and are drawn to noise, so players will have to use explosives carefully or they may attract even more Lost.

The video also gives fans their first look at the Assassin, one of the eponymous Chosen who are sent by the Elder to destroy XCOM. The Chosen are unlike any other enemies in the series and have different strengths and weaknesses each time players encounter one, forcing them to constantly adapt their strategies. You can learn more about the Assassin in the full video walkthrough above.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen releases on August 29. The expansion was first revealed last month at E3 2017, and along with the aforementioned factions, it introduces new missions, Hero classes, and environments to the critically acclaimed strategy game.