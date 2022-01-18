New Xbox Store Sales Discount Classic Games And Horror Gems

Microsoft's big news of the day may have been its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but don't let that overshadow a few great deals going on at the Xbox Store. Both the Back Compat Sale and Thrills and Chills Sale are now live--giving you an easy way to save on classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games, while also snagging a few recent horror titles at rock-bottom prices.

Over at the Thrills and Chills Sale, you'll discover nearly 100 horror games up for grabs. This includes the ever-popular Dead by Daylight and the hauntingly hilarious Death's Door from Devolver Digital. Rounding out the selection are Friday the 13th: The Game, Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, Amnesia Collection, and Carrion.

Meanwhile, the "Back Compat Sale" is giving you a chance to fill your catalog with titles you may have missed over the past decade. This includes the original Skate, Red Dead Redemption, TimeSplitters 2, and Max Payne. None of these titles are remastered (so you'll have to put up with some aging graphics), but there's no doubt now is the time to pick them up if you happened to let them slip under your radar.

Best deals on the Xbox Store