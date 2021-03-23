New Xbox Store Sales Bring Huge Discounts On Capcom Games And Farming Sims
The Resident Evil series and Stardew Valley are among the games you can pick up for cheap on Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One.
The Xbox Store is holding another pair of sales this week: a Capcom promotion and another focusing on life on the farm. Together those sales offer some steep discounts on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games. The featured titles run the gamut from tense Resident Evil games to chill farming vibes. Both sales run through March 29.
The Capcom sale has loads of big games on sale including Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 3, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Collection for $20 apiece. The Resident Evil 2 remake is marked down even further at $16, and Resident Evil 7 is down to $10. Older Resident Evil games and DLC are discounted as well. Plus, if you're looking to fill your back catalog, the Capcom sale features plenty of backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games for cheap.
Best Xbox deals this week
- Astroneer -- $15
($30)
- Cities: Skylines -- $10
($40)
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $20
($25)
- Don't Starve Together -- $6
($15)
- Farming Simulator 19 -- $20
($30)
- Forager -- $14
($20)
- Graveyard Keeper -- $8
($15)
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete -- $15
($30)
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash -- $10
($20)
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite -- $10
($40)
- Mega Man 11 -- $15
($30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle -- $40
($60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Collection -- $20
($30)
- Moonlighter -- $6
($20)
- Ooblets (game preview) -- $20
($25)
- Professional Farmer 2017 -- $6
($20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake -- $16
($40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake -- $20
($60)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $8
($20)
- Resident Evil 5 -- $8
($20)
- Resident Evil 6 -- $8
($20)
- Resident Evil 7 -- $10
($20)
- Slime Rancher -- $6
($20)
- Stardew Valley -- $9
($15)
Meanwhile, the Farming sale has loads of discounts on relaxing farming sims like Stardew Valley ($9), Ooblets ($20), and Farming Simulator 19 ($20). But it also bends the definition of a farming sim slightly with games focused on resource management systems, such as Astroneer ($15), Cities Skylines ($10), and Don't Starve Together ($6). All in all you've got plenty of options to start your career as a virtual caretaker.
If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, a number of the games featured in the sale are included in the Game Pass library. Resident Evil 7, MvC Infinite, Astroneer, Cities: Skyline, and others are available with a Game Pass subscription. And right now, you can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Dragon Quest XI S, Gaming Headsets, Logitech Racing Wheel, And More
- Exclusive Deal: Get Humankind (Steam) For $20 Off Ahead Of Release
- Xbox Series X All Access Bundles Will Be Available At Walmart On Thursday
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (4)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale Knocks Down Prices Of The Company's Best Games
- 10 Free PS4, PSVR Games Are Coming Soon With Sony's Play At Home Update
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sales Are In Full Bloom With A Bunch Of Excellent Deals
- Preorder Resident Evil Village And Get A Free Stadia Premiere Edition
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation