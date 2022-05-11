The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Xbox Store Sale Includes Some Incredible Bundle Deals
Now's your chance to catch up on the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises without breaking the bank.
The latest batch of Xbox Store sales is discounting prices on hit titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Back 4 Blood, Psychonauts 2, and more. There are also a handful of enticing bundles, including one that pulls together three Assassin's Creed titles for just $48 along with another that's just nine bucks and is home to the Batman: Arkham series.
A bunch of Assassin's Creed games are discounted right now, although none are more enticing than the aptly named Assassin's Creed Bundle. This includes Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins for just $48, down from $160. If you happened to lose track of the popular series over the years, this is the best (and cheapest) way to catch up on the action.
The same goes for Far Cry, which is seeing a similar deal on a loaded bundle. The Far Cry Anthology Bundle would typically run you $150, but it's discounted to $53. The pack includes Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and 6.
If you're not interested in bundles, you'll find a slew of titles on sale that have been optimized for Xbox Series X. Back 4 Blood, Control, FIFA 22, and dozens of others are available at great low prices. The full list of discounted games can be found on the Xbox Store, but we've highlighted our favorite deals below.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- Assassin's Creed Antiquity Pack -- $25 ($
100)
- Assassin's Creed Bundle (Valhalla, Odyssey, Origins) -- $48 ($
160)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
80)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle -- $37 ($
110)
- Batman: Arkham Collection -- $9 ($
60)
- Back 4 Blood -- $30 ($
60)
- BioShock: The Collection -- $10 ($
50)
- Control -- $12 ($
30)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy -- $35 ($
50)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $20 ($
40)
- Far Cry Anthology Bundle -- $53 ($
160)
- Focus Indies Bundle -- $20 ($
40)
- FIFA 22 -- $28 ($
70)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition -- $40 ($
60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $30 ($
60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $18 ($
70)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $24 ($
60)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- Psychonauts 2 -- $36 ($
60)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition -- $50 ($
100)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered -- $10 ($
40)
