The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Doom Eternal, and more great games are on sale on the Xbox Store this week.
The Xbox Store has hundreds of deals this week spread across three different sales. There's a Ubisoft publisher sale featuring Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games. Bethesda fans can check out the Quakecon sale, which includes steep discounts on Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and plenty of modern classics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Game Add-on sale has DLC for popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and The Witcher 3.
Some of the best deals on the Xbox Store are in the Ubisoft sale. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Ultimate edition is $60, down from $120. You can also grab Watch Dogs Legion's Ultimate edition for $39.59 (was $120) and Rainbow Six Siege's Operator Edition for $36 (was $80). The standout deal in the Quakecon sale is Doom Eternal for only $15, which is the lowest price we can recall. Another deal worth considering is the Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, which compiles The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood for only $18. Check out all of the best deals on the Xbox Store below.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $15 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed Origins -- $12 (
$60)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ultimate edition -- $60 (
$120)
- The Crew 2 -- $10 (
$50)
- Dishonored 2 -- $4.49 (
$30)
- The Division 2 -- $9 (
$30)
- The Division 2 - Warlords of New York edition -- $18 (
$60)
- Doom (2016) -- $5 (
$20)
- Doom Eternal -- $15 (
$60)
- The Elder Scrolls Online -- $8 (
$20)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -- $16 (
$40)
- Fallout 4 -- $8 (
$20)
- Far Cry 5 -- $9 (
$60)
- Far Cry New Dawn -- $12 (
$40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $24 (
$60)
- Prey -- $9 (
$30)
- Rage 2 -- $18 (
$60)
- Rainbow Six Siege - Operator edition -- $36 (
$80)
- Watch Dogs Legion - Ultimate edition -- $39.59 (
$120)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection -- $18 (
$60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now
- New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games July 2021: Two Freebies Are Live Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation