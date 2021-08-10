Watch Ariana Grande Fortnite Event Fortnite Alien Artifacts Apex Legends Hackers & Titanfall Fortnite Superman Pokemon Unite Tier List Xbox Night Mode

New Xbox Store Sale Features Hundreds Of Great Game Deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Doom Eternal, and more great games are on sale on the Xbox Store this week.

The Xbox Store has hundreds of deals this week spread across three different sales. There's a Ubisoft publisher sale featuring Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy games. Bethesda fans can check out the Quakecon sale, which includes steep discounts on Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and plenty of modern classics. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Game Add-on sale has DLC for popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Control, and The Witcher 3.

Some of the best deals on the Xbox Store are in the Ubisoft sale. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Ultimate edition is $60, down from $120. You can also grab Watch Dogs Legion's Ultimate edition for $39.59 (was $120) and Rainbow Six Siege's Operator Edition for $36 (was $80). The standout deal in the Quakecon sale is Doom Eternal for only $15, which is the lowest price we can recall. Another deal worth considering is the Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection, which compiles The New Order, The Old Blood, The New Colossus, and Youngblood for only $18. Check out all of the best deals on the Xbox Store below.

