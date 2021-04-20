New Xbox Store Sale Brings Deals On Resident Evil And Other Horror Games

The Xbox Store has two new sales running this week on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and they're not for the faint of heart. Both the Un-Halloween Horror Sale and the Resident Evil Franchise Sale are live now, and they end April 26.

The Un-Halloween Horror Sale features steep discounts on a variety of horror-themed games, including 7 Days to Die, Killing Floor 2, and Dead By Daylight. While horror games are the general focus of the sale, it also includes a number of highly-regarded games that don't fit neatly into that label. For example, the monstrous metroidvania Carrion is on sale for $13.39, and both Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon games are deeply discounted at $5 and $9.74, respectively. The Amnesia Collection is also quite cheap at $6.

The Xbox Store's Resident Evil Franchise Sale offers some of the best games in the series at very reasonable prices. The Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2 remakes are both less than $20, and Resident Evil 4 and 6 are both $8. If you're trying to catch up on the story of the upcoming Resident Evil Village, you can also pick up its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for $10. This sale also runs until April 26.

