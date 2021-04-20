The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Xbox Store Sale Brings Deals On Resident Evil And Other Horror Games
On Xbox Series X and Xbox One this week, you'll find deep discounts on horror games and the Resident Evil series, including 7 Days To Die, Resident Evil 3, and Outlast 2.
The Xbox Store has two new sales running this week on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and they're not for the faint of heart. Both the Un-Halloween Horror Sale and the Resident Evil Franchise Sale are live now, and they end April 26.
The Un-Halloween Horror Sale features steep discounts on a variety of horror-themed games, including 7 Days to Die, Killing Floor 2, and Dead By Daylight. While horror games are the general focus of the sale, it also includes a number of highly-regarded games that don't fit neatly into that label. For example, the monstrous metroidvania Carrion is on sale for $13.39, and both Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon games are deeply discounted at $5 and $9.74, respectively. The Amnesia Collection is also quite cheap at $6.
The Xbox Store's Resident Evil Franchise Sale offers some of the best games in the series at very reasonable prices. The Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2 remakes are both less than $20, and Resident Evil 4 and 6 are both $8. If you're trying to catch up on the story of the upcoming Resident Evil Village, you can also pick up its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for $10. This sale also runs until April 26.
Best deals on the Xbox Store
- 7 Days to Die -- $15 (
$30)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon -- $5 (
$10)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 -- $9.74 (
$15)
- Carrion -- $13.39 (
$20)
- Dead By Daylight -- $37.49 (
$50)
- Killing Floor 2 -- $10 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $16 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $19.79 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 4 -- $8 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 6 -- $8 (
$20)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard -- $10 (
$20)
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today Only: Get A Super-Fast 1TB SSD For Just $100
- Best Gaming Deals On Friday: Persona 5 Strikers For $40, Monster Hunter Rise For $50, And More
- GameStop's Big Spring Sale Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (3)
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- More Than 600 Xbox Games Discounted In Massive Spring Sale
- Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection Sold Out, More Coming Soon
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation