Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

New Xbox Stereo Headset Is Only $60, Preorders Available Now

The Xbox Stereo Headset is a wired gaming headset that looks very similar to the Xbox Wireless Headset.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has announced a new gaming headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The reborn Xbox Stereo Headset borrows many of the features found in the Xbox Wireless Headset, including its overall look. The main difference here is that the Xbox Stereo Headset is a wired option that plugs into the Xbox controllers via a 3.5mm audio cord. The Xbox Stereo Headset is available to preorder now for only $60 ahead of its September 21 release date.

Xbox Stereo Headset

$60

The Xbox Stereo Headset really does just look like the Xbox Wireless Headset with a green cord attached. It has the same lightweight design, including an adjustable plush headband and soft earcups. Controls to adjust volume and other settings are located on one of the earcups.

Beyond just looking the same, the Xbox Stereo Headset is also packed with the tech that made the Xbox Wireless Headset a great bargain. The headset supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and Windows Sonic to offer spatial audio. Essentially, the Xbox Stereo Headset appears to offer the best combination of price and features when it comes to wired Xbox gaming headsets.

If you're looking for wireless headset options, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Xbox gaming headsets.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)