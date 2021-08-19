The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Xbox Stereo Headset Is Only $60, Preorders Available Now
The Xbox Stereo Headset is a wired gaming headset that looks very similar to the Xbox Wireless Headset.
Microsoft has announced a new gaming headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The reborn Xbox Stereo Headset borrows many of the features found in the Xbox Wireless Headset, including its overall look. The main difference here is that the Xbox Stereo Headset is a wired option that plugs into the Xbox controllers via a 3.5mm audio cord. The Xbox Stereo Headset is available to preorder now for only $60 ahead of its September 21 release date.
Xbox Stereo Headset
$60
The Xbox Stereo Headset really does just look like the Xbox Wireless Headset with a green cord attached. It has the same lightweight design, including an adjustable plush headband and soft earcups. Controls to adjust volume and other settings are located on one of the earcups.
Beyond just looking the same, the Xbox Stereo Headset is also packed with the tech that made the Xbox Wireless Headset a great bargain. The headset supports Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and Windows Sonic to offer spatial audio. Essentially, the Xbox Stereo Headset appears to offer the best combination of price and features when it comes to wired Xbox gaming headsets.
If you're looking for wireless headset options, make sure to check out our roundup of the best Xbox gaming headsets.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- The Best 4K TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Gaming Chair For 2021: Top Chairs For PC And Console Gaming
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors For 2021
- The Best PC Gaming Headsets For 2021
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- Best Webcams 2020: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation