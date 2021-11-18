New Xbox Series S Bundle Comes With Fortnite, Rocket League Extras For $300

Ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, Microsoft has released its first official Xbox Series S bundle. The bundle comes with in-game content for the popular free-to-play games Rocket League and Fortnite. It's available to purchase (if you can find it, of course) for the standard $300 price that the standalone Xbox Series S goes for. Shoppers can also choose to buy the new bundle through Microsoft's smartphone-style Xbox All Access program for $25 per month for 24 months. The added benefit of buying it through Xbox All Access is that it comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well.

The console is out now in North America and is coming to other markets in December "while supplies last." Like other consoles, this one may (and likely will) prove to be difficult to find due to supply chain issues.

Fortnite and Rocket League are both Epic Games titles, and they are both free-to-play. But in the case of Fortnite, the bundle comes with the Midnight Drive Pack, which includes 1,000 V-Bucks and various cosmetics. Purchasers also get the 1,000 Rocket League credits, along with various in-game cosmetics for their cars.

Microsoft released a new trailer for the bundle featuring Tik Tok star Khaby Lame. Check it out below.

It's been a big week for Xbox, as November 15 was the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo. Microsoft celebrated with a special video broadcast that included 70+ more games for backwards compatibility, a new Halo TV show trailer, and the surprise-launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. Days later, Microsoft expanded cloud streaming to consoles for more users.