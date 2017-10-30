New Xbox One Update Out Today But It Doesn't Do Much

A new system update for the Xbox One is rolling out today but do not expect any big changes or new features. Microsoft's Major Nelson said on Twitter today that the update contains "no new features" but only "a few fixes."

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra spoke about the update, too, saying it fixes some "small things." However, neither he nor Major Nelson provided any specifics on what issues are being fixed with this update.

The last major Xbox One update dropped earlier this month, introducing significant changes to the Home screen and a lot more. Microsoft said fans should not expect any other big-time updates before the holidays, so it is no surprise to learn that this new update is not a substantial one.

Microsoft doesn't historically release major UI updates in the holiday months because so many new players are coming online and significant changes could lead to confusion.

The next big launch for Microsoft is the Xbox One X console in November. Due out on November 7 for $500 in the US, the Xbox One X is the most powerful (and smallest) console Microsoft has ever made. It plays all Xbox One games and works with the controllers you may already have. We'll have a lot more on the system in the days and weeks ahead, so keep checking back for more.