New Xbox One UI Shown Off During Livestream [UPDATE: IT'S OVER]

[UPDATE] The livestream has now ended. We will add a replay if it is made available.

Starting off, Mike Ybarra said you shouldn't expect any further major changes to the Xbox One UI for the next few months. This is to be expected with the holiday season coming up. Microsoft probably doesn't want to change things up with all the new consoles coming online during the holiday period.

"Fast and simple" was a focus for the new Xbox One update.

"People weren't happy about load screens, so we took them out," Ybarra said about the screens that could pop up when you moved between menu sections, particularly for My Games And Apps.

This video was captured on an Xbox One X.

Avatar update is coming later. "I've seen them and they look awesome," Ybarra said.

The original story is below.

The big new Xbox One update that redesigns the UI and more is available now for testers but not everyone. While you may have to wait a while longer to get the update yourself, Microsoft is showing it off and answering questions during a livestream today.

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra will host a livestream on Mixer where he will preview the revamped Home screen, which Microsoft says "focus[es] on speed, customization, and expression." As we have already seen, it's a pretty big change, and it'll be good to see more of it in action during Ybarra's stream later today.

The livestream event begins at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET, and you can watch it through the Mixer embed above. Alternatively, you can watch directly on Mixer right here.

We'll report back with more details as they become available. For now, you can check out GameSpot's breakdown of everything we know about the update here.