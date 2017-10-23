New Xbox One Games Out This Week

It is a very big week for new releases across the board, and this includes Xbox One. In this post we're rounding up all the major new releases hitting Microsoft's console, and there are quite a few.

One of the big new releases is Ubisoft's highly anticipated Assassin's Creed Origins. After taking a year off in 2016, the mainline series returns with a game that tells the ... origins of the Assassin order. Set in Ancient Egypt, you play as Bayek and can do things like hunt down hippos and ride camels. The combat is also changed significantly, while those who want no combat at all can get that experience in the education-themed Discovery mode.

Origins arrives on October 27, alongside Bethesda's similarly greatly anticipated shooter sequel Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. A sequel to 2014's The New Order, The New Colossus tells the story of a Nazi-occupied America. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz who wants nothing more than to rid America of the invaders and restore order.

Other new games out this week include the new Just Dance game, Just Dance 2018, along with Rugby 18, and Rapala Fishing Pro Series. You can see a roundup of all the major new Xbox One releases below, as rounded up and compiled by Microsoft. We should have roundups of the new PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch games soon.

Oh, and Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on October 27. If you can find a way to pause time or create more hours in the day, please let us know.

New Xbox One Releases This Week

October 24

Deer Hunter: Reloaded

Just Dance 2018

The Mummy Demastered

Rapala Fishing Pro Series

Rugby 18

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut

We Sing Pop!

October 25

AER: Memories of Old

Numantia

October 27