New Xbox One Games Out This Week

The busy holiday season for video games is ramping up, with big game after big game releasing each week. This continues this week with Ubisoft's much-anticipated South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which after some delays is finally out now.

We're rounding up all the major new Xbox One releases to help you get an idea for what's hitting the console this week. GameSpot's Fractured But Whole review scored it an 8/10. Reviewer Miguel Concepcion said, "Fractured But Whole succeeds as an interactive South Park mini-series, while effectively emulating the show's current style of adult-targeted entertainment and satirization of political correctness."

Other big new releases include the open-world fantasy game Elex, which was made by the creators of the Gothic series. Additionally, Rogue Trooper Redux, an HD version of the 2006 game based on the 2000 AD comic series, is out on October 17 for Xbox One.

Scroll down to see all the major new Xbox One releases this week, as rounded up by Microsoft on the Xbox Wire. Check back later for roundups of new games out this week for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

New Xbox One Releases This Week

October 17

October 20