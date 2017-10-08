Looking for something new to play on Xbox One? There are a few games launching this week, and we're rounding them up here, beginning with one high profile title. That would be Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the sequel to 2014's critically acclaimed Lord of the Rings game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor from developer Monolith Productions.

Ahead of Shadow of War's release on October 10, reviews started showing up last week. GameSpot scored it a 7/10, with critic Justin Haywald saying, "At its core, it's a fun experience with brilliant moments that provide fascinating insight into some of the untold stories of Middle-earth. I just wish it had known when to stop."

Another big-name game launching this week is The Evil Within 2, from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikam's studio Tango Gameworks. You play as Sebastian Castellanos who is on a journey to save his daughter--but it won't be easy. The survival-horror game is filled with "anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments," not unlike the original.

Other new games out this week on Xbox One include the four-player co-op World War II shooter Raid: World War II and Danger Zone, a demolition-derby style car game that challenges you to rack up as much damage as possible. You can see a roundup of all the new Xbox One games out this week below, as compiled by Xbox on the Xbox Wire.

New Xbox One Games Out This Week

October 10

Danger Zone

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Raid: World War II

October 11

Shiny

October 13