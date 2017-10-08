New Xbox One Games Out This Week

Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2 lead the way.

Looking for something new to play on Xbox One? There are a few games launching this week, and we're rounding them up here, beginning with one high profile title. That would be Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the sequel to 2014's critically acclaimed Lord of the Rings game Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor from developer Monolith Productions.

Ahead of Shadow of War's release on October 10, reviews started showing up last week. GameSpot scored it a 7/10, with critic Justin Haywald saying, "At its core, it's a fun experience with brilliant moments that provide fascinating insight into some of the untold stories of Middle-earth. I just wish it had known when to stop."

Another big-name game launching this week is The Evil Within 2, from Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikam's studio Tango Gameworks. You play as Sebastian Castellanos who is on a journey to save his daughter--but it won't be easy. The survival-horror game is filled with "anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments," not unlike the original.

Other new games out this week on Xbox One include the four-player co-op World War II shooter Raid: World War II and Danger Zone, a demolition-derby style car game that challenges you to rack up as much damage as possible. You can see a roundup of all the new Xbox One games out this week below, as compiled by Xbox on the Xbox Wire.

October 10

  • Danger Zone
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Raid: World War II

October 11

  • Shiny

October 13

  • The Evil Within 2
  • Decay: The Mare
