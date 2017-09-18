We're not quite in the full swing of the holiday season, but there are quite a few notable games releasing this week on Xbox One. Perhaps most notable is the highly anticipated fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which launches on September 19.

GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain said in his review in progress, "the mechanics underlying Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite make it an outstanding fighting game." You can read Tamoor's full review in progress here; keep checking back for the full thing.

Another big release this week is the racing game sequel Project Cars 2, which lands on September 22, alongside the Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game on the same day. Also due out on September 22 is The Coma: Recut, a remastered version of the horror game. Additionally, the 4v1 shooter Raiders of the Broken Planet from Castlevania developer Mercury Steam, is out this week.

You can see a roundup of some of the new Xbox One games that are launching this week below, as compiled on the Xbox Wire.

New Xbox One Games Out This Week:

September 19

September 20

September 22