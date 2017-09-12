New Xbox One Games Out This Week
Here is a roundup of all the major new releases for Xbox One this week.
It's a big week for new releases on Xbox One, as several high-profile sports games land this week, alongside the indie game Maize, where you play as a sentient corn stalk.
Sports games out this week include NASCAR Heat 2, NHL 18, and PES 2018, which are out now. People who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 can start playing on September 15, while that's the same day that EA's NBA Live 18 comes out as well.
Maize, that crazy-sounding and cool-looking corn game, launched on September 12. Other notable new releases this week include Don't Starve Together: Console Edition (September 13) and Baja: Edge of Control HD (September 14). You can see a rundown of new Xbox One releases below, as compiled by Microsoft.
New Xbox One Releases This Week:
September 12:
- Maize
- NASCAR Heat 2
- NHL 18
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Planet of the Eyes
September 13
- Transcripted
- Don't Starve Together: Console Edition
September 14
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
September 15
- Tricky Towers
- NBA 2K18 (for people who pre-ordered)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Time Recoil
- DreamBreak
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe
- NBA Live 18
