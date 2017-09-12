New Xbox One Games Out This Week

Here is a roundup of all the major new releases for Xbox One this week.

NBA 2K18
NBA Live 18
Maize
It's a big week for new releases on Xbox One, as several high-profile sports games land this week, alongside the indie game Maize, where you play as a sentient corn stalk.

Sports games out this week include NASCAR Heat 2, NHL 18, and PES 2018, which are out now. People who pre-ordered NBA 2K18 can start playing on September 15, while that's the same day that EA's NBA Live 18 comes out as well.

Maize, that crazy-sounding and cool-looking corn game, launched on September 12. Other notable new releases this week include Don't Starve Together: Console Edition (September 13) and Baja: Edge of Control HD (September 14). You can see a rundown of new Xbox One releases below, as compiled by Microsoft.

New Xbox One Releases This Week:

September 12:

  • Maize
  • NASCAR Heat 2
  • NHL 18
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  • Planet of the Eyes

September 13

  • Transcripted
  • Don't Starve Together: Console Edition

September 14

  • Baja: Edge of Control HD

September 15

  • Tricky Towers
  • NBA 2K18 (for people who pre-ordered)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Time Recoil
  • DreamBreak
  • Jettomero: Hero of the Universe
  • NBA Live 18

