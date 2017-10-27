New Xbox One Game Pass Titles Announced For November

The Xbox Game Pass catalog is expanding once again. Microsoft has announced seven more games are coming to Xbox One's Netflix-style subscription service next month, which players will soon be able to download and play for as long as they have an active subscription.

Like last month's additions to the service, November's batch consists of six Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 title. The biggest is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the final installment helmed by series creator Hideo Kojima (and one of the few games to earn a rare 10/10 from GameSpot). Joining it are Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, Resident Evil HD, Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty, The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, and Sky Force Anniversary. The lone 360 game is Mega Man 9, which is also playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility.

The seven titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass beginning November 1. Subscribers will be able to play everything in the Game Pass catalog; like Netflix or Sony's PlayStation Now service, Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers unlimited access to its full library of titles, though the games are downloaded rather than streamed.

Xbox Game Pass launched back in June and costs $10 per month to subscribe. Last month, Microsoft added Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, State of Decay: Year One, and Costume Quest 2 to the service, among other titles. You can see all other other available games in our full list of Xbox Game Pass titles.