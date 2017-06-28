New Xbox One Game Pass Titles Announced For July

Microsoft today announced the first additions to the Xbox Game Pass library since the service's recent launch. A total of six more games across Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be playable on Xbox One beginning in July.

Among the six, the biggest names are a pair of zombie games: Resident Evil 6 and Dead Island: Definitive Edition. But the real highlights might be the excellent Metroidvania-style Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition and gorgeous survival game The Flame in the Flood. Rounding out the list are platformer Bard's Gold and stealth game Monaco: What's Your Is Mine.

All six of these will be playable beginning on July 1 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft's announcement makes no mention of any games leaving the service, though the company previously said that a "handful" of games will be either added or removed each month. The bulk of the library, which consists of more than 100 games, will largely remain the same from month to month. Xbox 360 games that are included are playable through Xbox One's backwards-compatibility program. You can check our our full list to see all the Xbox Pass Games titles.

Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service that offers unlimited access to a selection of games that can be played in their entirety for as long as you subscriber. Unlike Sony's PlayStation Now service, however, these games are downloaded and played like standard digital games rather than streamed. Access costs $10/£8/AU$11 per month.