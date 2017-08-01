New Xbox One Controller Designs Look Pretty Sweet

Microsoft has announced three new Xbox One controller designs. Announced on the Xbox Wire, the new colours include Green/Grey, Patrol Tech, and Volcano Shadow.

All of these controllers work with the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox One X console. You can use them on PC as well, though you'll need to pick up a wireless adapter, the newest version of which is 66 percent smaller than the earlier model.

The adapter is available by itself or bundled with a black Xbox One controller. Additionally, a new navy blue Patrol Tech controller that includes a USB cable is coming.

Here's a rundown of the new Xbox One controllers and adapter:

Green/Grey -- $65, launching August 3.

-- $65, launching August 3. Volcano Shadow -- $70, launching August 3.

-- $70, launching August 3. Patrol Tech -- $70, launching on September 5

-- $70, launching on September 5 Patrol Tech with USB cable for Windows 10 -- $70, launching October 17.

-- $70, launching October 17. New Xbox Adapter for Windows 10 -- $25, launching in August; bundled with a controller for $80.

Go to the Xbox Wire to learn more about the new Xbox One controller designs.