New Xbox Home Screen UI Goes Heavy On Game Pass

A first look at the new Xbox home page UI that's set to arrive next year has been shared, giving us a look at what will be different.

The video, from The Verge's Tom Warren, shows what you can expect to see when you boot up your Xbox console whenever this update arrives in 2023. Up at the top of the homepage, things aren't that different, though the six most recent games you've played or apps you've used are all the same size now, rather than the most recent being the largest.

The next row you'll find my games and apps, Microsoft Store, and Achievements shortcuts, as well as a couple of ad slots, in this video one being a "coming to Game Pass" slot, and the other an ad for Mount & Blade 2.

Warren noted that the biggest change is what you'll find as you scroll down, showing a whole row dedicated to games that have recently been added to Game Pass, which he says is, "essentially an ad slot for Xbox Game Pass to show off the catalog."

Underneath that Game Pass sections are your pinned apps and games, where you can fix frequently visited titles like Netflix or Destiny 2. According to Warren there doesn't appear to be any way to move the section for pinned apps and games up or down amongst the rows.

Going even further down you'll find rows for things like the top free games or the most popular games on Game Pass. Warren said "This home screen really feels like a giant Xbox Game Pass ad, and I'm not really a fan of that."

The rest of the home screen shows more games on Game Pass, including a whole row dedicated to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but not much else outside of that. The new home screen won't be launching until next year, so there is still the chance it will change in the meantime.

This isn't the first look we've had at the new UI, though is the most in depth look we've had, and points towards Microsoft's intentions with the refreshed look.