New Xbox Game Sale Offers Huge Discounts On Games For Achievement Hunters

If you're a fan of boosting your Gamerscore or playing as your favorite DC heroes, then Xbox has the sales for you. The Achievement Enthusiast Sale and DC Franchise Sale are both live for Xbox systems right now, offering up to 80% off games for Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S, and with Smart Delivery, many of them will automatically upgrade if played on the newer consoles. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control, and the underrated Immortals: Fenyx Rising are all included with big discounts.

Alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is one of the newer games available in the Achievements Enthusiast Sale and just $40 right now, you can also get Ghostrunner for $15. The cyberpunk-themed first-person action game is very difficult but also avoids being frustrating with generous and frequent checkpoints. Control: Ultimate Edition packs in the game with all its DLC and cross-buy support for $20, which is a 50% discount, and it's one of the last generation's must-play games. Both Valhalla and Control are among our favorite Xbox Series X games available right now.

If you're looking for something a little bit spooooooky, you can get The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for $20, down from its normal $30 price. The game is one of several in the Dark Pictures anthology series and stars Will Poulter and his legendary eyebrows. The Lynchian Twin Mirror from Dontnod is available for the same price, offering a dark adventure that is perfect for Life is Strange fans. And if you just watched the new Mortal Kombat movie and want to try out Scorpion's signature "Get over here!" attack, Mortal Kombat 11's price was slashed from $40 to just $15.

Lots of DC games are available in the DC Franchise Sale, too. These include Injustice 2 for $10, Batman: Arkham Knight for $5, and the Batman Arkham Collection for $15. You can also get the more family-friendly Lego DC Super-Villains for $12, which focuses on classic baddies like the Joker and Deathstroke. That game's season pass has a discount, too, dropping from $15 to only $3.

We've rounded up the best of both deals into our list below. For more deals, including a few other DC games and savings on DLC, be sure to check out the full sales on the Xbox Store, and new subscribers can get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 to get a whole bunch of games, including some featured in the sale.

Best deals on Xbox Store