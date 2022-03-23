The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

New Xbox Game Sale Includes A Bunch Of Hit Games For Low Prices

Hundreds of games are on sale, with many of them receiving up to an 80% discount.

By on

Comments

Several new promotions are live on the Xbox Store, bringing huge price cuts to a variety of games such as Resident Evil Village, Celeste, Rainbow Six Extraction, and more. Over 200 games are included in the sales, and you can find hit titles for up to 80% off.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is kind of old at this point, but those who missed out on the inventive and memorable RPG can now find it for just $8. Its action is fast-paced and strategic, and you'll never have to adventure alone--the game uses a unique Pawn system that lets you bring powerful NPCs into battle, giving you a fighting chance against some of its more terrifying foes.

If you're looking for something more recent, Rainbow Six Extraction is already down to $26. Or, if you'd rather dive into some competitive multiplayer, Rainbow Six Siege: Ultimate Edition is seeing a $45 price cut. This addition includes 42 Operators along with a bunch of cosmetics, making it an easy way to catch up with folks who have been playing since launch.

A host of indies are also on sale, including Celeste, Superliminal, and Crypt of the NecroDancer. Crypt of the NecroDancer is seeing an especially generous discount, as you can currently pick it up for just three bucks.

You'll find all the new deals on the Xbox Store, but we've put together the best discounts below.

See all deals on the Xbox Store

Best deals on Xbox Store

Jon Bitner on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)