New Xbox Game Sale Includes A Bunch Of Hit Games For Low Prices

Several new promotions are live on the Xbox Store, bringing huge price cuts to a variety of games such as Resident Evil Village, Celeste, Rainbow Six Extraction, and more. Over 200 games are included in the sales, and you can find hit titles for up to 80% off.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is kind of old at this point, but those who missed out on the inventive and memorable RPG can now find it for just $8. Its action is fast-paced and strategic, and you'll never have to adventure alone--the game uses a unique Pawn system that lets you bring powerful NPCs into battle, giving you a fighting chance against some of its more terrifying foes.

If you're looking for something more recent, Rainbow Six Extraction is already down to $26. Or, if you'd rather dive into some competitive multiplayer, Rainbow Six Siege: Ultimate Edition is seeing a $45 price cut. This addition includes 42 Operators along with a bunch of cosmetics, making it an easy way to catch up with folks who have been playing since launch.

A host of indies are also on sale, including Celeste, Superliminal, and Crypt of the NecroDancer. Crypt of the NecroDancer is seeing an especially generous discount, as you can currently pick it up for just three bucks.

You'll find all the new deals on the Xbox Store, but we've put together the best discounts below.

Best deals on Xbox Store