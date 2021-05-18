The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
New Xbox Game Sale Discounts Some Of The Best Games On The Platform
Cuphead, Spiritfarer, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and more are on sale this week on the Xbox Store.
The Xbox Store has kicked off a pair of new sales: the ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale and Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale. Both promotions feature great discounts for Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners and include some titles that our featured on our roundup of the best Xbox One games.
The ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale is a particularly great promotion for standout indie titles. Cuphead, the gorgeous run-and-gun side-scroller from StudioMDHR, is on sale for $15. It's one of our favorite Xbox One games, but it's not the only one from our roundup that appears in this sale. You can also snag the wonderful farming sim Stardew Valley for only $10.04--a great price for a game that many dedicated fans have played daily for years.
Other notable deals in the ID@Xbox Sale include Spiritfarer--one of our favorite games of 2020--for $12, Undertale for $11.24, Dead Cells for $17.49, and Superhot for $10.
The Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale features incredible discounts on some games that may have flew under the radar a bit when they first launched. A Plague Tale: Innocence, a moving adventure set during the Hundred Years' War, is only $12.49. Meanwhile, Othercide, a deftly crafted tactical RPG that released last year, is only $14.
We've rounded up more of the highlights from this week's sales below, but make sure to check out the Xbox Store for the full offerings.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $12.49 (
$50)
- Astroneer -- $19.49 (
$30)
- Cuphead -- $15 (
$20)
- Dead Cells -- $17.49 (
$25)
- Descenders -- $15 (
$25)
- Hypnospace Outlaw -- $14 (
$20)
- Layers of Fear -- $5 (
$20)
- Othercide -- $14 (
$40)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror -- $3.74 (
$25)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition -- $12.49 (
$50)
- Spiritfarer -- $12 (
$20)
- Stardew Valley -- $10.04 (
$15)
- Superhot -- $10 (
$25)
- The Surge -- $5 (
$20)
- The Surge 2 -- $12.49 (
$50)
- Undertale -- $11.24 (
$15)
- Untitled Goose Game -- $12 (
$20)
- Vampyr -- $10 (
$40)
