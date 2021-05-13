New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Can Get 3 Months For $1

Microsoft is hosting a superb Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal right now. Any new subscriber who signs up for one month of the service will get two additional months for free--and it only costs you $1 to get the free months.

The only stipulation is this deal is reserved for new subscribers. Once that hurdle has been crossed, you only need to spend $1 for one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get two additional months at no extra cost. There's no confirmation on how long Microsoft will run this sale for, and the subscription will automatically renew for $15 a month once the promotional months end--unless you cancel, of course.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's premier subscription service. For $15 a month, subscribers get access to a vault of games from studios like Rockstar Games and Xbox Game Studios subsidiaries such as 343 Industries. The offerings rotate on a periodic basis, with May 2021's selection consisting of FIFA 21, Psychonauts, Red Dead Online, and Steep.

There are tons of games available on Xbox Game Pass, ranging from popular shooters to family-friendly platformers. We've got a running list of every game on the service right now that's updated to reflect real-time changes. We've also rounded up our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass titles to play.