New Xbox Game Pass Titles For May 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout May, and there are some big ones on the list. The games coming to Game Pass in May includes Dragon Quest Builders 2, FIFA 21, Outlast 2, Steep, and Red Dead Online.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Psychonauts, and Remnant: From the Ashes are also on the way. Note that for FIFA 21, it's included with EA Play so you need to be a member of the more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offering to grab that game.

In terms of titles leaving the program in May, Alan Wake, Hotline Miami, and Final Fantasy IX are all headed out on May 15. You can see the full rundown of games coming to and leaving Game Pass in May below, as shared by Microsoft in a blog post.

Coming To Xbox Game Pass In May 2021

May 4

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (console and PC)

May 6

FIFA 21 (console and PC through EA Play)

Outlast 2 (console, cloud, and PC)

Steep (console, cloud)

May 13

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (console, PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (console, cloud, PC)

Psychonauts (console, cloud, PC)

Red Dead Online (console, cloud)

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)

Leaving Xbox Game Pass May 15

Alan Wake (Console and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console and PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

