New Xbox Game Pass Games For March Include Guardians Of The Galaxy And More

Tour the world and the galaxy with Xbox Game Pass in March.

By

Comments

The latest Xbox Game Pass titles for March 2022 have been revealed by Microsoft, with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy being the biggest game arriving on the service this month. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, Guardians of the Galaxy will be available from March 10 on console, PC, and cloud through the subscription service.

If you missed out on it when it was released last year, the game follows Marvel's ragtag group of cosmic mercenaries as they tangle with a dangerous cult and their own internal strife. "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy doesn't feature an engaging combat system, save for the moments where the team huddles provide a loose connection to the much more engaging narrative theme of the strength of communication," GameSpot's Jordan Ramee said in his Guardians of the Galaxy review.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Review

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been on Game Pass for several months now, but its cloud release on Xbox One is a notable display of its real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world.

You can also look forward to Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Kentucky Route Zero, and several other games this month, the full list of which you can find below.

As usual, you can expect more games to be added later in March. Xbox Game Pass recorded a milestone of 25 million subscribers in January, and the service is set to expand in the future with Activision Blizzard games if Microsoft's acquisition of the Call of Duty and Warcraft companies are approved.

Xbox Game Pass March 2022

March 1

  • Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud)

March 3

  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

March 10

  • Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) -- March 10
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) -- March 10
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) -- March 10
  • Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)-- March 10

