New Xbox Game Pass Games For June Include FIFA 22, Far Cry 5

The next round of Xbox Game Pass games have been announced, and they include a few heavy hitters to finish out the month of June. You can ring in the official start of summer with classic strategy and tactical series, a quick game of footie, or by infiltrating an extremist cult.

As previously announced, the tactical RPG series Shadowrun Trilogy is available today, joined by the strategy series Total War: Three Kingdoms on the PC service. Then on June 23, you can grab the soccer sim FIFA 22 and the multiplayer action combat game Narak: Bladepoint. Finally, on July 1, Far Cry 5 will join the service.

We can expect another announcement in early July, which will likely outline the first half of that month's offerings.

The announcement also notes, just in case you missed it, that TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is now available, along with the adventure game Omori. Meanwhile, a number of games will be leaving at the end of June, including FIFA 20 and Jurassic World Evolution.

Xbox Game Pass For June 2022 (Second Half)

June 21

Shadowrun Trilogy -- console, cloud

Total War: Three Kingdoms -- PC

June 23

FIFA 22 -- console, PC

Naraka: Bladepoint -- console, cloud, PC

July 1