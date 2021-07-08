New Xbox Game Pass Ad Features A PS4 Controller And Nickelback Joke

The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account continued its hijinks this week with a advertisement for the service featuring a PlayStation 4 controller and a joke about Nickelback.

The ad in question shows a picture of a person playing Sea of Thieves with a DualShock 4 controller, along with an Xbox take on the Nickelback song "Photograph."

"Look at this photograph / it's one of our cloud gaming ads / do you see what's in those hands? / It's a controller from a different brand," reads the lyrics.

It’s a controller from a different brand🎵 pic.twitter.com/K1nBk7GmOB — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 7, 2021

The DualShock 4 is one of many non-Microsoft controllers that support Xbox Game Pass with cloud gaming. That said, Microsoft officially recommends an Xbox controller.

This new Game Pass ad is just the latest silly promotional material the company put out this week to hype the service. In what was maybe it's biggest spot yet, Xbox partnered with the band All-4-One for a remix of its classic song "I Swear" featuring lyrics about Xbox.

For more on Game Pass, you can check out a list of the titles coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in July. Additionally, Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios recently explained why it's partnering with Microsoft to bring its new game, Contraband, to Xbox Game Pass.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft has announced major plans to expand Xbox Game Pass by creating its own Xbox-branded streaming devices, launching the service in more markets, and working with TV manufacturers to put Xbox directly into TVs.

