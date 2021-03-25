New Xbox Free Play Weekend Live Now With Tekken 7, Civ 6, And More

It's almost the weekend, and if you're looking for something new to play, there are a few Xbox games you can check out for the low, low price of zero dollars. Microsoft has announced the details for its latest Free Play Days event, with Tekken 7, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI all available to play for free this weekend only.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members can check out each game and play as much as they want through Sunday, March 28.

To get started, you can queue up the games to download from Xbox.com. Alternatively, you can navigate to the Subscriptions tab on the Xbox Store and find these games in the Free Play Days section of the Xbox Live Gold area.

Should you want to keep playing after the free weekend, each game is available at a discount, while all your Gamerscore and achievements will carry forward.

Tekken 7's standard edition is marked down to only $10 (from $50), while the Ultimate edition is cut down to $20 (from $100). Its first three season passes are also on sale. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered's standard edition is now $24 (down from $40), while Civilization VI's Standard edition is $20 (down from $60) and the New Frontier Pass is $30 (down from $40).

