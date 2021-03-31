New Xbox Ad Asks The Question, What If The Xbox Button Were Everywhere?

Microsoft has rolled out a cheeky new Xbox advertisement that shows off what it might look like if the Xbox button were present "everywhere." In the silly video, the Xbox button--complete with its famous start-up sound--replace things like elevator buttons, the walk button at crosswalks, and even the engine-starter on a newer car.

It's a great piece of marketing, and it's seemingly resonating with viewers The YouTube video has 10,000 likes. The description of the video simply says, "welcome to my life."

The video was filmed in portrait, too, which is just really funny and self-aware because of how often big brands get roasted for filming in portrait mode.

Microsoft's marketing for Xbox has, overall, become more tongue-in-cheek and responsive this generation. When the Xbox Series X design was revealed for the first time in December 2019, people quickly poked fun at it for looking like a refrigerator. Microsoft responded by agreeing that, yes, it does look like a fridge and went as far to create real Xbox fridges and send them to influencers like Snoop Dogg and The Rock, which in turn generated positive buzz for the brand. Microsoft is also seriously considering creating real Xbox mini-fridges that you can buy.

Then there is the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, which is known for its humor and surprises.

Xbox is crushing it right now, with the Xbox Series X|S setting records for Microsoft and Game Pass climbing to 18 million subscribers. Microsoft also just recently closed its deal to buy ZeniMax, bringing Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and others into the Xbox family.