New WWI FPS Isonzo Headed To PS5, Xbox Series X, And PC

A new World War I video game called Isonzo is in the works at M2H and Blackmill Games. A sequel to the WWI game Verdun, Isonzo is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a release date projected for this year.

Set on the Italian front, the game promises "Alpine warfare," with battles taking place in "scenic peaks, rugged valleys, and idyllic towns of northern Italy."

Isonzo also includes a new mode called "Offensive," which puts players into real historical battles fought in Italy. These include fights in the Alps and also along the banks of the Isonzo river, which is where the game gets its name.

"The Italian Front was the perfect opportunity for us to elevate the WW1 Game Series, both figuratively and literally," M2H co-founder Matt Hergaarden told IGN. "Alpine warfare in Isonzo brings lots of fresh game mechanics to the series, along with the all new Italian army, facing off against Austria-Hungary."

Isonzo's weapons, uniforms, and settings were designed with authenticity in mind, based on the developer's "thorough research" of the time period.

Isonzo is just the latest in the developer's WWI series, following Verdun and Tannenberg. You can see the first screenshots and footage of the game at IGN.