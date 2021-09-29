PS5 Restock Tracker October Games With Gold Halo Infinite Beta Update October PS Plus Games PS5 Backwards Compatibility Extreme Rules 2021 Results
New World Is Not Coming To Console, At Least Not Yet

New World on PlayStation or Xbox? It's not happen, at least not yet.

By on

Comments

Amazon's recently released MMO New World is performing extremely well right now, prompting some to ask the developers if the PC game might come to console at some point.

Posting on Twitter, the studio said fans hoping to play New World on console are going to have to wait, if it ever happens at all. "New World will be playable only on PC for the foreseeable future," the studio said.

The developer used this same response to numerous people on Twitter who asked if New World would come to console. Additionally, the studio addressed controller compatibility. There is no native controller support in the works for New World, but the studio said people can use the Steam Controller if they want that kind of control experience.

"There is no native controller support currently planned for New World. We do, however, encourage you to try the Steam controller support if you wish to play with a controller," the team said.

PC MMOs making the jump to console is not unprecedented, as games like The Elder Scrolls Online, DC Universe Online, and Final Fantasy XIV all came to console. The Lord of the Rings Online is reportedly headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the future, too. Blizzard's World of Warcraft has never crossed over to console, however.

New World launched on September 28 and it quickly reached more than 700,000 concurrent players on Steam to become one of the most popular games on the platform. A lot of people are streaming the game on Twitch, too.

The game's massive popularity is causing some server issues, though MMO fans may recall that Blizzard's genre-defining MMO World of Warcraft also suffered from extreme issues at launch, too.

Amazon Game Studios executive Christoph Hartmann recently said New World would be the game that proved what the studio was capable of after a string of struggles.

