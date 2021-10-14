New World Guide: How To Buy Houses (And What To Do With Them)

Player housing is always in demand when it comes to MMORPGs, and Amazon Game Studios' New World is no different. Thankfully, you won't have to compete for real estate when it comes to owning a home in Aeternum. Multiple players can all own the same home, and you can even invite friends over to hang out.

You will, however, have to pony up some serious coin depending on which home you plan on purchasing, and that's before taking taxes into consideration. But owning a home, or multiple homes, in Aeternum does come with some major benefits that will make them a worthwhile investment for most players, should you be able to afford it. Here's what you need to know about buying a home in New World, and how to use them to your advantage.

How To Buy A Home In New World

Each territory's settlement has multiple homes for sale, ranging from fairly cheap, small houses, to much more expensive, multi-story mansions. To be eligible to buy the cheapest home in any settlement, you'll first have to reach Rank 10 Territory Standing in that particular territory. This isn't particularly hard, as just about everything you do contributes towards Territory Standing, and doing quests or Town Project Board jobs will make your rank go up quickly. Larger homes cost more and require much higher Territory Standing ranks to purchase.

Once you've decided which home you want to buy and where, know that you'll receive a 50% discount on your first home purchase. This also applies to the taxes you'll be paying (more on that in a bit). It may be tempting to simply go for the smallest, cheapest home, but you will be saving a lot more gold if you wait and purchase a larger home with your first time-buyer discount. It's ultimately up to you, and depends on how much money you have and are willing to part with.

Remember To Pay Your Taxes (Or Don't)

Purchasing a home in New World is only half the equation. You'll also have to pay taxes on a weekly basis, and that's where things can get complicated. Taxes are determined by a number of things. Is your home in a settlement controlled by your faction? How much did you originally pay for your home? What is the tax rate (which is set by the Governor of the company which operates a particular settlement)? A settlement's property tax rate can be anywhere from 5% to 20%, so be careful where you're buying your home. You'll receive a tax discount both for your first home and if the home you are buying is in a settlement controlled by your faction. Earning Territory Ranks will also occasionally let you pick a perk that lowers property tax in a given territory, so keep that in mind as well.

So what happens if you don't pay your weekly property tax? Don't worry, your house isn't going to become foreclosed. If you don't pay your taxes, you simply lose out on the benefits of owning a house, such as bonuses from trophies, the ability to decorate your home, or the ability to fast travel to that home. Paying the tax will re-enable the benefits, so it's perfectly acceptable to stop paying the weekly tax temporarily if you find you don't have enough money at the moment or simply don't feel the need for the benefits of owning a home.

Spread Out Your Homes

One of the major benefits of owning a home in New World is the ability to fast-travel to it once every few hours. As fast travelling normally requires the Azoth resource, having a free way to get around the world more easily is a huge help. Players can own up to three homes at max level, so it's wise to spread out home purchases to different settlements around the map to make navigating Aeternum much faster. It also makes sense to buy homes you'll be spending a significant amount of time in, such as in settlements that are controlled by your faction of choice (though the territory could always change hands later down the line).

It's worth noting that more expensive homes have faster fast travel cooldowns. The cheapest tier of homes can only be recalled to every four hours, while the most expensive homes can be recalled to every two hours.

More Homes = More Trophies, More Storage

In addition to fast-travel, owning homes means much more storage. Homes can be decked out with multiple storage chests that greatly increase your in-settlement storage capacity. You'll also want to decorate your home with trophies. These items grant you global passive bonuses to things like extra damage against certain enemy types, higher chance to find rare items when gathering resources, or bonuses when crafting items of a particular trade skill. Each home can be outfitted with five unique trophies, and while trophies of the same type can't be put in a single home, they can be put in different homes, effectively allowing the bonuses to stack.

Both storage chests and trophies are made using the Furnishing trade skill. You'll need a fairly high Furnishing level, along with some rare resources, to be able to craft some of these items yourself, but you can also simply purchase chests and trophies from other players via each settlement's trading post.