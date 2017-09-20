New Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Trailer Declares "No More Nazis"

A new trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has arrived--and it's pretty intense. The video shows a horrible future where Nazis have taken over America, and in this video we see the devastation in Manhattan and New Orleans, specifically. Of course, series hero B.J. Blazkowicz is not OK with this, and, together with a crew of unlikely resistance fighters, he's on a warpath to rid America of the Nazi forces. This video shows BJ blowing Nazis to bits with all manner of firepower, as you'd expect from a Wolfenstein game.

In other news about The New Colossus, Bethesda recently announced that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018. It arrives for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October this year, so Nintendo fans have to wait a bit. Still, it is notable that we're seeing some mature, big-name shooters make their way to Nintendo's platform.

