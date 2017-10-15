New Wolfenstein 2 Ad Shows A Nazi Getting Punched In The Face

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus takes place in a Nazi-occupied America. B.J. Blazkowicz wants to rid America of Nazis, and one way he'll do that is by punching them directly in the face. A new ad for the game posted on Twitter today makes it clear that Nazis have no place in the land of hot dogs, baseball, and apple pie.

"There is only one side," reads the video's description. It then shows B.J. smacking a Nazi officer in the face. Text in the video says, "If you are a Nazi .... GTFO." Indeed.

GameSpot spoke with The New Colossus director Jens Matthies recently, and he told us how the game's story is "strangely topical," in an unfortunate way.

"That was definitely not something we anticipated," Matthies said about Wolfenstein II's Nazis-in-America story and the current American political climate. "We started writing the script in 2014 right after we released the first one. Somehow things have gotten strangely topical. Which of course is not something we anticipated or feel especially good about. That's the way it is, I guess."

Matthies

The much-anticipated sequel to 2014's The New Order from MachineGames and published by Bethesda launches on October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is coming in 2018.