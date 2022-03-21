New Witcher Game In Development, Will Use Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red has announced that a new game in The Witcher series is in development. Unlike previous games, development will move from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5 as part of a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. CDPR says that it'll closely collaborate with Epic Games' developers to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.

At this point, further details on The Witcher--such as a development time frame or release date--are currently unavailable.

This story is developing.