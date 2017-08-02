New Witcher 3 Coloring Book Is Not For Kids

In today's weirdest video game merchandise, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt now has an adult coloring book. Only one image has been officially revealed so far, but two more have shown up via Twitter--take a look at them throughout this article.

According to an official description, the book will feature "uniquely designed and highly detailed black-and-white illustrations inspired by the games." Scenes will include characters such as Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Yennefer, Roach, Shani, and more. The book is to be distributed by Dark Horse Comics, the long-running comic publisher, and it goes on sale for $15 from November 1.

The book is specifically referred to as "adult," though this may not necessarily suggest anything too raunchy. The word may refer to the same kinds of "M for Mature" scenes found in the video game, or it may simply mean that the puzzles are too difficult for children to complete. Then again, a naked dude in a bathtub and a creature getting chopped in half means you probably shouldn't give this book to your niece or nephew anyway.

In other Witcher news, developer CD Projekt Red recently confirmed it would patch the third game in the series to support both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. That's despite previously saying it would not release a PS4 Pro patch for The Witcher 3. At the time, the Polish studio said it wanted to "fully focus" on Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent, adding that patching the game for PS4 Pro would be "too much of a time and resource-consuming process." It appears the developer has now changed its mind.

It is no big surprise that CD Projekt Red wants to continue to support The Witcher III. In a May 2017 earnings report, the studio revealed that the game sold better in Q1 2017 than it did the same period before, demonstrating the game's continued popularity.